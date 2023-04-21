Search results:
Sorry, but nothing matched your search terms.
Donate now
Never album image

Never

Tasha Layton

Press play to listen

And feel free to keep navigating the site—your favorite music will continue to play!

Open the player

Click the down arrow to see what's playing, recently played songs, and more!

Press play to listen

And feel free to keep navigating the site—your favorite music will continue to play!

Open the player

Click the down arrow to see what's playing, recently played songs, and more!

Open the website structure
1 of
host
On the air

Never album image

Never

Tasha Layton

Recently played

View more
My God Can album image

My God Can

Katy Nichole Feat. Naomi Raine

7:02pm

Scars album image

Scars

I Am They

6:58pm

Thank God I Do album image

Thank God I Do

Lauren Daigle

6:54pm

Sunday's Comin' album image

Sunday's Comin'

Zach Williams

6:51pm

Trust In God album image

Trust In God

Elevation Worship

6:47pm

No results found
Sun pattern

Join Spirit FM @ The Sedalia Chamber Hot-Air Balloon and Kite Festival

Come see us! Spirit FM will be at this event!! Stop by our tent and say, “hello”, grab a bumper sticker and sign up to win something special.

Find our more
Volunteers huddle together

Become a Spirit FM Volunteer

Our volunteers are an essential part of our having an impact on our community.

Find out more

Latest

Spirit FM Popsicle Pop-Up Stops Across Missouri image
Article

Spirit FM Popsicle Pop-Up Stops Across Missouri
June 1, 2024

Coming to a town near you!

The Unfolding image
Podcast

The Unfolding

God is writing a great big story and you have a standing invitation to be a part of it. Every week, host Meridith Foster sits down with a guest to share their chapter in God’s unfolding story.

Ben Fuller Concert in Mountain Grove image
Events

Ben Fuller Concert in Mountain Grove
June 10, 2024 | Mountain Grove YMCA

Benefiting the Mountain Moving Ministries.

Recently played

My God Can album image

My God Can

Katy Nichole Feat. Naomi Raine

7:02 pm

Scars album image

Scars

I Am They

6:58 pm

Thank God I Do album image

Thank God I Do

Lauren Daigle

6:54 pm

View lyrics
Sunday's Comin' album image

Sunday's Comin'

Zach Williams

6:51 pm

Trust In God album image

Trust In God

Elevation Worship

6:47 pm

No results found
View more

Verse of the day

Proverbs 3:5

Trust in the LORD with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding. – Proverbs 3:5

See more
Sun ellipse

Give now and keep Christ-centered radio coming your way in Missouri

Donate now
Sun icon with rays
Standing sideways woman with a guitar
Scroll to Top